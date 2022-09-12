Jackson Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jackson Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 146.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

