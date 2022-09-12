Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292 ($3.53).

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

