James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $904.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

