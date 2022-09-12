JBF Capital Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JBF Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 11.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 125.1% in the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 52,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 17,264,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,322,900,000 after acquiring an additional 581,722 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

