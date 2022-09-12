JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.34. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Amundi lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,128,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,495,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 21,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

