Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of REV Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REV Group Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

REV Group stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.16 million, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 196,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.83%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

