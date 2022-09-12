Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $39.51 on Monday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

