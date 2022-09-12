Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.