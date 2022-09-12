Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

