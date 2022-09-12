Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of PGR opened at $128.68 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

