Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Torrid has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.35.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Torrid by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

