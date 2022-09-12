Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.