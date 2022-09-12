Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 356.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.