Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Copart Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 356.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

