Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equitable in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion.

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.56 on Monday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $44,231,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

