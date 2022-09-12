Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Science Applications International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

SAIC stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

