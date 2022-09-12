Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Kraft Heinz Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.46 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

