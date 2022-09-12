Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.46 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

