Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 2,267 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

