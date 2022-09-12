Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.