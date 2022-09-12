Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 800 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $91.47 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.