Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, September 28th

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KAIKY stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAIKY shares. Nomura raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

