KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in KBR by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

