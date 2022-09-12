KeyCorp Comments on UiPath Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UiPath by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 178,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

