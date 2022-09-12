KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
