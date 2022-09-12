L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $236.14 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.