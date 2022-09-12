Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $450.78 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.29 and a 200-day moving average of $479.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

