Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 604.67 ($7.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 515 ($6.22) on Monday. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 667 ($8.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.23.

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

About Lancashire

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.