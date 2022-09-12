Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,691 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

