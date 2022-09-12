LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of LPL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 21.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

