LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
LG Display Price Performance
Shares of LPL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.