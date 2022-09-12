LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

