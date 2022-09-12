Lincoln National Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE LNC opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

