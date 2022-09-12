Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

