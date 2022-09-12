Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.