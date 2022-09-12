Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

