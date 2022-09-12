Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 3,808 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,593.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 281,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 264,573 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,885,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

