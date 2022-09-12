Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 985 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

