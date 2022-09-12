Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

