Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 1.6 %

BNS stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

