Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

