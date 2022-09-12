Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,116 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

