Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $19.52 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.