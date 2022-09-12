Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $11,511,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.