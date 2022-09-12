Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.98 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

STT stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

