Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,445 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HPQ stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

