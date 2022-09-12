Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,238,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MET stock opened at $67.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

