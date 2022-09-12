Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $905,000 Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

