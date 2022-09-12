Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

