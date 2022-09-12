Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $861,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.55 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.