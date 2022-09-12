Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 2,850 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $666,860,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

