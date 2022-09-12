Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 4,042 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Cameco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

